20 Ukulele Rock Covers For National Play Your Ukulele Day

By Dave Basner

May 2, 2023

May 2nd is National Play Your Ukulele Day, when the tiny Hawaiian instrument is celebrated. We're marking the occasion by giving you 20 rock songs performed with the uke, courtesy of YouTuber and ukulele phenom "Rawuke." 

1.Led Zeppelin- "Stairway To Heaven":

2.Guns N' Roses- "Sweet Child O' Mine":

3.Van Halen- "Jump":

4. Metallica- "The Unforgiven":

5.AC/DC- "For Those About To Rock":

6.Deep Purple - "Smoke on the Water":

7. Black Sabbath- "Paranoid":

8.Kiss- "I Was Made For Lovin' You":

9.Queen - "Don't Stop Me Now":

10. Iron Maiden - "The Trooper":

11.Pink Floyd- "Another Brick In The Wall":

12.The Who- "Behind Blue Eyes":

13.ZZ Top- "Sharp Dressed Man":

14.Bon Jovi- "It's My Life":

15.The White Stripes- "Seven Nation Army":

16.Aerosmith- "Cryin'":

17.Nirvana- "Come As You Are":

18. Blue Oyster Cult- "Don't Fear the Reaper":

19. Jimi Hendrix - "Purple Haze":

20. Europe- "The Final Countdown":

Happy National Play Your Ukulele Day!

Photo: Getty

