12 Of The Shortest Rock Songs To Celebrate The Shortest Day Of The Year

By Dave Basner

December 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's the winter solstice, also known as the shortest day of the year. To mark the occasion, we've compiled a list of 12 of the shortest rock songs.

12) Heart - "Dreamboat Annie" - 2:01

11) David Bowie - "Breaking Glass" - 1:51

10) The Kinks - "Gotta Get The First Plane Home" - 1:49

9) Rolling Stones - "Not Fade Away" - 1:48

8) Janis Joplin - "Mercedes Benz" - 1:47

7) Journey - "Good Morning Girl" - 1:44

6. Cheap Trick - "Hello There" - 1:40

5) The Who - "Tommy, Can You Hear Me?" - 1:36

4) Jethro Tull - "Cheap Day Return" - 1:23

3) Queen - "Lazing On A Sunday Afternoon" - 1:07

2. Pink Floyd - "Stop" - :30

1) The Beatles - "Her Majesty" - :27

However you plan to celebrate the winter solstice, here's hoping it's great for you. 

