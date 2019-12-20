12 Of The Shortest Rock Songs To Celebrate The Shortest Day Of The Year
By Dave Basner
December 21, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
It's the winter solstice, also known as the shortest day of the year. To mark the occasion, we've compiled a list of 12 of the shortest rock songs.
12) Heart - "Dreamboat Annie" - 2:01
11) David Bowie - "Breaking Glass" - 1:51
10) The Kinks - "Gotta Get The First Plane Home" - 1:49
9) Rolling Stones - "Not Fade Away" - 1:48
8) Janis Joplin - "Mercedes Benz" - 1:47
7) Journey - "Good Morning Girl" - 1:44
6. Cheap Trick - "Hello There" - 1:40
5) The Who - "Tommy, Can You Hear Me?" - 1:36
4) Jethro Tull - "Cheap Day Return" - 1:23
3) Queen - "Lazing On A Sunday Afternoon" - 1:07
2. Pink Floyd - "Stop" - :30
1) The Beatles - "Her Majesty" - :27
However you plan to celebrate the winter solstice, here's hoping it's great for you.