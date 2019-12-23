Why December 24th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 24th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history

In 1988, Poison started a three-week run at number one with their hit “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”

In 1971, the New York Dolls made their live debut performing at a Christmas Party at New York’s Endicott Hotel.

In 1973, Tom Johnston of the Doobie Brothers was arrested in Visalia, California and charged with possession of marijuana. His court date was set for January 10th, the same day the band’s new LP was to be released. The album was ironically titledWhat Were Once Vices Are Now Habits.

In 1988, Nirvana started recording their first album, Bleach, using a six-hundred dollar loan from a friend.

In 1974, James Taylor, Carly Simon, Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell got into the holiday spirit by going around LA singing Christmas carols.

In 1994, Pearl Jam went to number one on the album chart with their third studio album, Vitalogy.

And in 2011, The Black Keys started a 14-week run at number one on the Billboard Rock Song chart with “Lonely Boy.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)