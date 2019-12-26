Why December 27th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

December 24, 2021

Beatles At EMI
Photo: Getty Images

It’s December 27th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, the top three albums on the Billboard 200 were Led Zeppelin’sII, The BeatlesAbbey Road and The Rolling StonesLet It Bleed.

In 2008, thieves broke into a house belonging to Allman Brothers Band singer and keyboardist Gregg Allman in Georgia and stole a coin collection, knives and unreleased concert recordings. Two men were charged with the burglary two days later. 

In 1975, Queen had their first-ever number one album when A Night at the Opera topped the chart in the UK.

In 1985, Metallica completed work on their third studio album, Master of Puppets.

And in 1999, Bush appeared on TRL to premiere the video for their hit song “Letting the Cables Sleep.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices