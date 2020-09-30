Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Kulture Singing Rihanna's 'Work'

Rihanna may have just found her youngest fan in two-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus. The toddler daughter of Cardi B and Offset seems to love Badgalriri's music in a new video shared by her mom.

On her Instagram stories, Cardi shared an adorable video of Kulture singing along to Rihanna's hit song "Work" and it's too cute. In the clip, Kulture is all smiles as she sings the chorus of track's lyrics, "Work, work, work, work, work, work." Could she already be following in her parents' footsteps?!

The sweet video was reposted by a Kulture fan account (although the little one does have her very own IG account @kulturekiari managed by her mom).