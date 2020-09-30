Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Kulture Singing Rihanna's 'Work'
By Taylor Fields
October 1, 2020
Rihanna may have just found her youngest fan in two-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus. The toddler daughter of Cardi B and Offset seems to love Badgalriri's music in a new video shared by her mom.
On her Instagram stories, Cardi shared an adorable video of Kulture singing along to Rihanna's hit song "Work" and it's too cute. In the clip, Kulture is all smiles as she sings the chorus of track's lyrics, "Work, work, work, work, work, work." Could she already be following in her parents' footsteps?!
The sweet video was reposted by a Kulture fan account (although the little one does have her very own IG account @kulturekiari managed by her mom).
This isn't the first time fans got a taste of Kulture's musical talents. At the beginning of the year, Cardi shared a video of her daughter singing along to "How Far I'll Go" from Moana, and wrote along with the clip, "After the after party somebody was waiting up for us. She said LISTEN TO MY VOCALS!!! Let me find out my baby finna be a star!"
Sounds like Kulture is already on her way! She already looks like a star alongside her mom, and in a recent video shared on her Instagram. In the clip, Kulture and Cardi are wearing matching pink outfits, with matching white sunglasses and pink Hermes Birkin bags. Cardi wrote as her daughter's caption, "Me & my mommy .....My mom was annoying me but it’s ok cause I look cute."
Keep on singing Kulture!
Photo: Getty Images