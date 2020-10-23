Why October 23rd Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

October 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It’s October 23rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1976, Chicago started a two-week run on top of the singles chart with “If You Leave Me Now,” their first number one song.

In 1976, Led Zeppelin made their US television debut on Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert, where they played “Black Dog” and “Dazed and Confused.”

In 1995, Def Leppard got a place in the Guinness Book Of World Records by playing three gigs in three continents in 24 hours, performing in Tangier, Morocco; London, England; and Vancouver, Canada.

In 1989, Nirvana played their first-ever European show when they appeared at Northeast England’s Riverside Club, kicking off a 36-date European tour.

And in 2001, Bush released their album Golden State. The commercially disappointing set would be the band’s last record for ten years. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Photo: Getty

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices