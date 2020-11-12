HBCU Marching Band Rivals Unite To Cover Megan Thee Stallion & More

iHeartMedia is celebrating Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) with an uplifting month-long virtual celebration across multiple platforms and part of the festivities on Thursday (November 12) saw four marching band rivals come together to perform in a never-before-seen virtual experience.

iHeartRadio Presents The Pepsi HBCU Marching Band Experience saw marching bands from Hampton University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Prairie View A&M and Florida A&M put their rivalries to the side to flex their skills with individual performances. "This event matters to me because our best and brightest come from HBCUs. Our best and brightest come from historically black colleges and universities. That sense of family, that sense of togetherness, that unity, that group operation, a lot of that is developed at HBCU," Charlamagne tha God said in a voiceover atop the montage. "It's homecoming season 2020 but we can't be storming the fields, hitting the bleachers or swag surfing on campus like a family this year. This year we're doing it different. Pepsi and iHeart are coming together to bring you a never-before-seen collab with the biggest HBCU rivals out there, uniting for the first time. Former Prairie View A&M student Megan Thee Stallion also chimes in for festivities, telling viewers, "I'm here to show love to my HBCU fam."

While Hampton University and North Carolina A&T tackled Con Funk Shun's "Too Tight" and Chaka Khan's "I Feel for You," respectively, Prairie View A&M University handled Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz’s "Rep Yo City" and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University delivered a show-stopping performance of Roddy Rich's "The Box." However, the Marching Band Experience ended with a culminate performance of "Move On Up" by Curtis Mayfield featuring Megan's "Savage" by all four.

Among the other special events lined up for the iHeartRadio HBCU Homecoming Celebration include the iHeartRadio Beautiful Possibilities presented by Ulta Beauty, which features a special female entrepreneurship-based panel hosted by The Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee, alongside a virtual performance from H.E.R. Additionally, Breakfast Club co-host and Hampton University Alumni DJ Envy will walk viewers through the iHeartRadio HBCU Homecoming Party on the Yard, presented by McDonald's, which will focus on the Black & Positively Golden Movement and include a performance by Khalid.

The iHeartRadio HBCU Homecoming Celebration can be streamed on our YouTube channel & Facebook, as well as The Breakfast Club's YouTube channel.