When it comes to Christmas movies, everyone has their own opinion on which holiday flick is truly the best. We all know there are some titles—*cough Die Hard cough*—we can't even agree if they actually count as holiday movies, let alone if they're the best. Rotten Tomatoes took it upon themselves to rank the top Christmas movies ever and the results are sure to cause debates over pumpkin pie dessert this year.

The movie review aggregator put their list together by reviewing every holiday (or holiday adjacent) movie with a fresh rating—films that score 60% or higher—and ranking them from the lowest to the highest score. The score factors in the movie's release year, as well as the total number of reviews each film got in order to "make the ultimate list of holiday films that melted even the most cynical critics' hearts."

Without further ado, here are the top 20 Christmas movies of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

20) Better Watch Out

19) Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

18) A Christmas Story

17) Little Women (1994)

16) Edward Scissorhands

15) Happiest Season

14) Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer

13) Klaus

12) Arthur Christmas

11) Die Hard

10) Tangerine

9) Carol

8) Meet Me In St. Louis

7) Little Women (2019)

6) The Nightmare Before Christmas

5) How The Grinch Stole Christmas (1967)

4) The Shop Around the Corner

3) Holiday Inn

2) Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

1) It's A Wonderful Life

These are just the top 20 Christmas films. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, you can view all 62 highest-ranking holiday movies of all time. The review aggregator also put together a video highlighting the top 50 Christmas films as of 2018, which you can watch below.