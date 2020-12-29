Why January 3rd Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

January 3, 2023

It’s January 3rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1970, The Beatles recorded “I Me Mine.” It would be the last song the group would record together.

In 1972, two weeks of rehearsals for Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side Of The Moon Tour” began at the Bermondsey in London, England.

In 2003, The Clash’s Joe Strummer was cremated. The funeral procession took his remains past West London’s Elgin pub where the band played some of their first gigs.

And in 2014, Phil Everly of the Everly Brothers died at age 74.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

