Women's History Month: 25 Songs Celebrating Female Empowerment

By Peyton Blakemore

March 17, 2022

If you're here, that means you love a good female empowerment anthem! Whether it's Beyoncé reaffirming just how flawless we are or Alicia Keys making sure we know we're superwoman, the ladies of hip-hop and R&B have gifted women all around the world music to empower and inspire us all.

Here are 25 songs that celebrate female empowerment!

1. "Flawless" — Beyoncé featuring Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

2. "WAP" — Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

3. "Bag Lady" — Erykah Badu

4. "U.N.I.T.Y." — Queen Latifah

5. "Independent Woman" — Destiny’s Child

6. "I’m Every Woman" — Whitney Houston

7. "Superwoman" — Alicia Keys

8. "Girl On Fire" — Alicia Keys

9. "Unpretty" — TLC

10. "Survivor" — Destiny's Child

11. "Pretty Girl Rock" — Keri Hilson

12. "Run the World" — Beyoncé

13. "Doo Wop (That Thing)" — Lauryn Hill

14. "None of Your Business" — Salt-N-Pepa

15. "Free Your Mind" — En Vogue

16. "No Scrubs" — TLC

17. "Where My Girls At?"— 702

18. "Survivor" — Destiny's Child

19. "Truth Hurts" — Lizzo

20. "Q.U.E.E.N." — Janelle Monáe and Erykah Badu

21. "I'm Every Woman" — Chaka Khan

22. "Respect" — Aretha Franklin

23. "Don't Touch My Hair" — Solange feat. Sampha

24. “Pynk” — Janelle Monáe

25. “Girls Need Love” — Summer Walker

In celebration of International Women's Day, March 8, iHeartMedia is teaming up with SeeHer, the largest global movement to eliminate gender bias in marketing, advertising, media and entertainment on iHeartRadio Presents SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women in Music. The first-ever virtual event will highlight three successful and influential artists in music with interviews from Cardi B, Gwen Stefani and Kelsea Ballerini. Fans can tune in on March 8 at 8pm ET via iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages (and will be available on demand through March 14).

Photo: Getty Images

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.