Women's History Month: 25 Songs Celebrating Female Empowerment
By Peyton Blakemore
March 17, 2022
If you're here, that means you love a good female empowerment anthem! Whether it's Beyoncé reaffirming just how flawless we are or Alicia Keys making sure we know we're superwoman, the ladies of hip-hop and R&B have gifted women all around the world music to empower and inspire us all.
Here are 25 songs that celebrate female empowerment!
1. "Flawless" — Beyoncé featuring Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
2. "WAP" — Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
3. "Bag Lady" — Erykah Badu
4. "U.N.I.T.Y." — Queen Latifah
5. "Independent Woman" — Destiny’s Child
6. "I’m Every Woman" — Whitney Houston
7. "Superwoman" — Alicia Keys
8. "Girl On Fire" — Alicia Keys
9. "Unpretty" — TLC
10. "Survivor" — Destiny's Child
11. "Pretty Girl Rock" — Keri Hilson
12. "Run the World" — Beyoncé
13. "Doo Wop (That Thing)" — Lauryn Hill
14. "None of Your Business" — Salt-N-Pepa
15. "Free Your Mind" — En Vogue
16. "No Scrubs" — TLC
17. "Where My Girls At?"— 702
19. "Truth Hurts" — Lizzo
20. "Q.U.E.E.N." — Janelle Monáe and Erykah Badu
21. "I'm Every Woman" — Chaka Khan
22. "Respect" — Aretha Franklin
23. "Don't Touch My Hair" — Solange feat. Sampha
24. “Pynk” — Janelle Monáe
25. “Girls Need Love” — Summer Walker
