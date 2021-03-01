Women's History Month: 25 Songs Celebrating Female Empowerment

If you're here, that means you love a good female empowerment anthem! Whether it's Beyoncé reaffirming just how flawless we are or Alicia Keys making sure we know we're superwoman, the ladies of hip-hop and R&B have gifted women all around the world music to empower and inspire us all.

Here are 25 songs that celebrate female empowerment!

1. "Flawless" — Beyoncé featuring Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie