The rankings are in.

Niche.com, a research hub that uses data to compare schools and colleges, ranked the best places to live in 2021.

The best places to live in each state also included best suburbs, best counties, best places to raise a family, places with the best public schools, best places to buy a house, and more.

These are the top 25 Best Places to Live in Arizona:

Broadmoor-Broadway- neighborhood in Tucson Highland Vista Cinco Via- neighborhood in Tucson Catalina Foothills- suburb of Tucson San Clemente- neighborhood in Tucson Peter Howell- neighborhood in Tucson Old Fort Lowell- neighborhood in Tucson Shaheen Estates- neighborhood in Tucson Barrio San Antonio- neighborhood in Tucson Pie Allen- neighborhood in Tucson Arroyo Chico- neighborhood in Tucson Sam Hughes- neighborhood in Tucson Iron House- neighborhood in Tucson La Madera- neighborhood in Tucson Millville- neighborhood in Tucson Poets Square- neighborhood in Tucson San Gabriel- neighborhood in Tucson Glenn Heights- neighborhood in Tucson West University- neighborhood in Tucson Rillito- neighborhood in Tucson Rosemont West- neighborhood in Tucson Country Green- neighborhood in Tucson Ahwatukee Foothills- neighborhood in Tucson Armory Park- neighborhood in Tucson Campbell/Grant Northeast- neighborhood in Tucson Blenman/Elm- neighborhood in Tucson

Click here to see the full list.

Photo: Getty Images