These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In Arizona
By Ginny Reese, Kelly Fisher
March 25, 2021
The rankings are in.
Niche.com, a research hub that uses data to compare schools and colleges, ranked the best places to live in 2021.
The best places to live in each state also included best suburbs, best counties, best places to raise a family, places with the best public schools, best places to buy a house, and more.
These are the top 25 Best Places to Live in Arizona:
- Broadmoor-Broadway- neighborhood in Tucson
- Highland Vista Cinco Via- neighborhood in Tucson
- Catalina Foothills- suburb of Tucson
- San Clemente- neighborhood in Tucson
- Peter Howell- neighborhood in Tucson
- Old Fort Lowell- neighborhood in Tucson
- Shaheen Estates- neighborhood in Tucson
- Barrio San Antonio- neighborhood in Tucson
- Pie Allen- neighborhood in Tucson
- Arroyo Chico- neighborhood in Tucson
- Sam Hughes- neighborhood in Tucson
- Iron House- neighborhood in Tucson
- La Madera- neighborhood in Tucson
- Millville- neighborhood in Tucson
- Poets Square- neighborhood in Tucson
- San Gabriel- neighborhood in Tucson
- Glenn Heights- neighborhood in Tucson
- West University- neighborhood in Tucson
- Rillito- neighborhood in Tucson
- Rosemont West- neighborhood in Tucson
- Country Green- neighborhood in Tucson
- Ahwatukee Foothills- neighborhood in Tucson
- Armory Park- neighborhood in Tucson
- Campbell/Grant Northeast- neighborhood in Tucson
- Blenman/Elm- neighborhood in Tucson
Click here to see the full list.
