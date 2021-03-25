Feedback

These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In Arizona

By Ginny Reese, Kelly Fisher

March 25, 2021

US-ECONOMY-REAL-ESTATE-HEALTH-VIRUS

The rankings are in.

Niche.com, a research hub that uses data to compare schools and colleges, ranked the best places to live in 2021.

The best places to live in each state also included best suburbs, best counties, best places to raise a family, places with the best public schools, best places to buy a house, and more.

These are the top 25 Best Places to Live in Arizona:

  1. Broadmoor-Broadway- neighborhood in Tucson
  2. Highland Vista Cinco Via- neighborhood in Tucson
  3. Catalina Foothills- suburb of Tucson
  4. San Clemente- neighborhood in Tucson
  5. Peter Howell- neighborhood in Tucson
  6. Old Fort Lowell- neighborhood in Tucson
  7. Shaheen Estates- neighborhood in Tucson
  8. Barrio San Antonio- neighborhood in Tucson
  9. Pie Allen- neighborhood in Tucson
  10. Arroyo Chico- neighborhood in Tucson
  11. Sam Hughes- neighborhood in Tucson
  12. Iron House- neighborhood in Tucson
  13. La Madera- neighborhood in Tucson
  14. Millville- neighborhood in Tucson
  15. Poets Square- neighborhood in Tucson
  16. San Gabriel- neighborhood in Tucson
  17. Glenn Heights- neighborhood in Tucson
  18. West University- neighborhood in Tucson
  19. Rillito- neighborhood in Tucson
  20. Rosemont West- neighborhood in Tucson
  21. Country Green- neighborhood in Tucson
  22. Ahwatukee Foothills- neighborhood in Tucson
  23. Armory Park- neighborhood in Tucson
  24. Campbell/Grant Northeast- neighborhood in Tucson
  25. Blenman/Elm- neighborhood in Tucson

Click here to see the full list.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In Arizona

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.