These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In Louisiana
By Sarah Tate, Kelly Fisher
March 25, 2021
The rankings are in.
Niche.com, a research hub that uses data to compare schools and colleges, just came out with a new report showing some of the best places to live in Louisiana. The report includes rankings like best suburbs, best counties, best place to raise a family, best place to buy a house, and more.
Here are the top 25 best places to live in the Pelican State:
- Elmwood, suburb of New Orleans
- Prairieville, suburb of Baton Rouge
- Destrehan, suburb of New Orleans
- Youngsville, suburb of Lafayette
- Lake Terrace & Oaks, neighborhood in New Orleans
- Mandeville, suburb of New Orleans
- Covington, suburb of New Orleans
- Shenandoah, suburb of Baton Rouge
- Prien, town outside of Lake Charles
- Village St. George, suburb of Baton Rouge
- Luling, suburb of New Orleans
- Westminster, suburb of Baton Rouge
- Zachary, suburb of Baton Rouge
- Metairie, part of New Orleans metro area
- Uptown, neighborhood in New Orleans
- Lafayette, about 60 miles east of Baton Rouge
- South Baton Rouge, neighborhood in Baton Rouge
- Broussard, suburb of Lafayette
- Lakewood, neighborhood in New Orleans
- East Carrollton, neighborhood in New Orleans
- Highlands/Perkins, neighborhood in Baton Rouge
- Marlyville-Fontainbleau, neighborhood in New Orleans
- Bayou St. John, neighborhood in New Orleans
- Brusly, suburb of Baton Rouge
- Inniswold, suburb of Baton Rouge
Photo: Getty Images