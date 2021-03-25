Feedback

These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate, Kelly Fisher

March 25, 2021

The rankings are in.

Niche.com, a research hub that uses data to compare schools and colleges, just came out with a new report showing some of the best places to live in Louisiana. The report includes rankings like best suburbs, best counties, best place to raise a family, best place to buy a house, and more.

Here are the top 25 best places to live in the Pelican State:

  1. Elmwood, suburb of New Orleans
  2. Prairieville, suburb of Baton Rouge
  3. Destrehan, suburb of New Orleans
  4. Youngsville, suburb of Lafayette
  5. Lake Terrace & Oaks, neighborhood in New Orleans
  6. Mandeville, suburb of New Orleans
  7. Covington, suburb of New Orleans
  8. Shenandoah, suburb of Baton Rouge
  9. Prien, town outside of Lake Charles
  10. Village St. George, suburb of Baton Rouge
  11. Luling, suburb of New Orleans
  12. Westminster, suburb of Baton Rouge
  13. Zachary, suburb of Baton Rouge
  14. Metairie, part of New Orleans metro area
  15. Uptown, neighborhood in New Orleans
  16. Lafayette, about 60 miles east of Baton Rouge
  17. South Baton Rouge, neighborhood in Baton Rouge
  18. Broussard, suburb of Lafayette
  19. Lakewood, neighborhood in New Orleans
  20. East Carrollton, neighborhood in New Orleans
  21. Highlands/Perkins, neighborhood in Baton Rouge
  22. Marlyville-Fontainbleau, neighborhood in New Orleans
  23. Bayou St. John, neighborhood in New Orleans
  24. Brusly, suburb of Baton Rouge
  25. Inniswold, suburb of Baton Rouge

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In Louisiana

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.