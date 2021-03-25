These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In Louisiana

The rankings are in.

Niche.com, a research hub that uses data to compare schools and colleges, just came out with a new report showing some of the best places to live in Louisiana. The report includes rankings like best suburbs, best counties, best place to raise a family, best place to buy a house, and more.

Here are the top 25 best places to live in the Pelican State:

Elmwood, suburb of New Orleans Prairieville, suburb of Baton Rouge Destrehan, suburb of New Orleans Youngsville, suburb of Lafayette Lake Terrace & Oaks, neighborhood in New Orleans Mandeville, suburb of New Orleans Covington, suburb of New Orleans Shenandoah, suburb of Baton Rouge Prien, town outside of Lake Charles Village St. George, suburb of Baton Rouge Luling, suburb of New Orleans Westminster, suburb of Baton Rouge Zachary, suburb of Baton Rouge Metairie, part of New Orleans metro area Uptown, neighborhood in New Orleans Lafayette, about 60 miles east of Baton Rouge South Baton Rouge, neighborhood in Baton Rouge Broussard, suburb of Lafayette Lakewood, neighborhood in New Orleans East Carrollton, neighborhood in New Orleans Highlands/Perkins, neighborhood in Baton Rouge Marlyville-Fontainbleau, neighborhood in New Orleans Bayou St. John, neighborhood in New Orleans Brusly, suburb of Baton Rouge Inniswold, suburb of Baton Rouge

Photo: Getty Images