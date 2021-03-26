Bindi Irwin & Husband Chandler Powell Welcome Baby Girl

Bindi also revealed the meaning behind her daughter's cute moniker. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

"There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl," Bindi added. "She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

Chandler shared his own heartfelt announcement on his Instagram account, writing: "after waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life. You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home."

Congratulations to the happy family!

Photo: Getty