Salt Lake City Is Getting $87 Million In Relief Funds, Will You Get Any?
By Ginny Reese
March 26, 2021
Salt Lake City is set to get $87 million in relief funds from the latest federal COVID-19 relief package, reported KSL.
Mayor Erin Mendenhall said that most of that money is going to an "equitable" and "sustainable" recovery from the pandemic.
Mendenhall stated during a news conference:
"This sum of money isn't just a helping hand. I see it as a slingshot that's going to be able to thrust us into the future."
The pandemic has "challenged everyone in the city," according to Mendenhall, but she has hope for the future.
Mendenhall said:
"But today, I'm so happy and hopeful as I stand here today to tell you that help is here in Salt Lake City."
The mayor is waiting on official guidelines to determine how the money can and will be spent in the city. She said that the majority of it "will be invested in out community through programs and infrastructure."
Mendenhall is asking residents for suggestions on how to spend the money. She said:
"I want Salt Lakers to be able to look around their city and see the tangible impact on their lives on their neighborhoods, their quality of life here, from these dollars we've yet to invest. Please work with us help us know what the priorities and the needs are, as you've done over the last year. We're about to make some tremendous change here in the city."
Mendenhall said that it's important for the money to go to job access, supporting local businesses, and keeping families housed and fed.
Photo: Getty Images