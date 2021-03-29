1,000 Chicagoans Get Vaccinated At Local Church Drive

One thousand Chicagoans got their COVID-19 shots at a vaccine drive at Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church.

It was a first-come-first-served event, according to WGN 9. Officials doled out Johnson & Johnson shots in an effort to help people who were otherwise struggling to schedule their vaccine appointments.

“We know that people really want to get to what they consider normal, but this is not a normal setting. This is not a normal time,” said Dr. James Miller, Chairman of Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church. “So we have to be really vigilant and really make certain that we are doing all the things that we can do.”

The walk-up vaccination initiative happened just before Chicago moved into Phase 1C of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. That transition happened Monday (March 29).

This new phase opens vaccine availability to all residents age 16 through 64 with underlying medical conditions, particularly those known to increase the risk of severe symptoms from COVID-19, according to the city. See the list here.

Last week, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that vaccine eligibility could expand to residents age 16 and older in counties with a “low demand” for the vaccine.

Photo: Getty Images