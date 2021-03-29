Biden Administration Working On 'Passports' To Prove People Are Vaccinated

President Joe Biden's administration is working on creating a "vaccine passport" to prove individuals have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

A Biden administration official confirmed to CNN that they're currently working with different companies, including non-profits and tech companies, in an effort to create a set of standards to prove U.S. residents have been vaccinated, although the process is "likely still weeks away from being finalized."

Another senior administration official told CNN the White House is coordinating the conversations and planning with multiple government agencies on what kind of system will play a role in multiple aspects of life, including the workforce.

Last month, President Biden predicted life in the U.S. could be back to normal by Christmas as a growing number of individuals have received vaccinations each day and the "vaccine passports" proving such could be a key factor in returning to normalcy by the end of 2021.

The reported uniform system is something that would also be crucial for the travel industry as it would not only provide less of a risk for spreading COVID-19 during air travel, but would also allow government around the world to seek proof of vaccinations before foreigners are allowed to enter their borders.

The Biden administration's plans for a "vaccine passport" were initially reported by the Washington Post. The initial report cited five officials who spoke anonymously and said the administration's effort "has been driven largely by arms of the Department of Health and Human Services, including an office devoted to health information technology."

The Post also reported White House coronavirus coordinator Zients has led the White House's coordination of the ongoing "vaccine passport" efforts.

