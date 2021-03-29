Infant Son Of Former Steelers Player Undergoes Surgery In Boston
By Jason Hall
March 29, 2021
The infant son of former Pittsburgh Steelers and current Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer is undergoing surgery in Boston.
Switzer said his son, Christian, was being taken back for surgery during his later Twitter post updating his son's condition on Monday (March 29), asking for prayers for his son and the surgeons operating on him from his followers.
"They've taken Christian back for surgery," Switzer tweeted. "Please pray for our baby boy & the surgeons."
The wide receiver has posted social media updates on his child's medical fight during the past few weeks and revealed last week that the family was traveling to Boston for a surgical procedure.
I wish he knew that I would trade places with him with zero hesitation. Helpless feeling knowing I can’t. pic.twitter.com/RCLjcU9001— Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 28, 2021
Switzer said doctors assured the family "they found what they're looking for in order to operate" while scanning the Christian Monday morning prior to taking him back for surgery.
"We’re grateful they’ve located what’s been a mystery for far too long now," Switzer tweeted. "We’re praying God guides the surgeons as they operate and that this is the last time our sweet boy has to go through anything of this magnitude ever again."
Christian initially tested positive for COVID-19 and was taken to the hospital, where he woke up in his own blood, earlier this month, according to Switzer's Twitter account.
The 9-month-old initially underwent surgery on March 7 and was discharged on March 10, but later experienced significant bleeding once again days later.
Switzer said his son went through a transfusion on March 21, but, unfortunately, none of the tests gave a diagnosis of his bleeding, leading to the decision to transfer to Boston Children's Hospital.
Doctors in Boston initially called the situation a "vascular anomaly" and had a plan in place for different tests to run in order to find the source, according to Switzer.
Photo: Getty Images