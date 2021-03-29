Infant Son Of Former Steelers Player Undergoes Surgery In Boston

The infant son of former Pittsburgh Steelers and current Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer is undergoing surgery in Boston.

Switzer said his son, Christian, was being taken back for surgery during his later Twitter post updating his son's condition on Monday (March 29), asking for prayers for his son and the surgeons operating on him from his followers.

"They've taken Christian back for surgery," Switzer tweeted. "Please pray for our baby boy & the surgeons."

The wide receiver has posted social media updates on his child's medical fight during the past few weeks and revealed last week that the family was traveling to Boston for a surgical procedure.