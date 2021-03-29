Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Says His Lung Collapsed Several Times After Shooting

Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is still on the mend.

Since being shot while waking the pop titan's three French bulldogs in February, Fischer has shared an update on his health via Instagram. "I was prepared to quietly start a path to healing from the emotional trauma and continue on my way," he captioned footage of him struggling to get dressed. "Unfortunately, the strange hissing and glugging coming from my chest every time I took a breath begged to differ with that assessment."

After being discharged from the hospital, Fischer learned that his lung had collapsed and "air was filling up his chest cavity." "Along with accepting the news that I was about to be readmitted, several nurses and doctors told me how they had been in the room when I came in with my gunshot. How they didn’t think I was going to make it," he recalled. "To hear them actually say it I had truly been confronted with my mortality."

"Back in the hospital, my lung collapsed again despite the new chest tube poking at my insides. And then it collapsed again. And again," he continued. "Each time was a fun surprise to me and practitioners alike as my blood oxygen remained at or near 100%, so I evaded detection until I was getting an X-ray or MRI or CT scan to check on other issues (like the nerve damage I was starting to realize I had in my right shoulder and tricep)."

After Fisher's lung collapsed a number of times, he has since undergone surgery and is now "in the outside world," where he acknowledged that "triggers are real." "Working through trauma is WAY more than dealing with one unfortunate moment in life," he added.

While Asia was kept safe and sound, Gustav and Koji were kidnapped at the scene. The pair of dogs were returned to the chart-topper, but authorities have told Gaga not to pay the woman who found the dogs the $500,000 reward until they determine whether she had involvement in the ordeal.

Earlier this month, it was reported that authorities believed that the violent February ordeal may have been part of some gang initiation as there have been similar crimes in the Los Angeles area. Part of that theory exists because of the surveillance footage of the incident, which saw Fischer located from a distance to the three dogs during the nighttime Hollywood outing. The canines happened to be on the other side of the dognappers, which led authorities to believe that the pets could have been pulled into the car and driven away. The perpetrators decided to shoot Fischer in the chest.