Luke Bryan Invites American Idol's Alex Miller To Play The Grand Ole Opry

American Idol contestant Alex Miller is getting a new shot at stardom following Sunday’s (March 28) elimination, thanks to Luke Bryan!

The 17-year-old hailing from Kentucky may have lost his spot on the singing competition last night, but Bryan is giving the aspiring country singer a second chance to showcase his country chops on another major stage: The Grand Ole Opry.

Miller, who delivered a rendition of Merle Haggard’s “Silver Wings,” received some tough love from Bryan during his final spin on the show. However, considering the advice Bryan had shared with Miller about stepping out of his comfort zone, the hopeful teenager’s performance drew a less enthusiastic response from the judges.

“He is doing all the bends and losing the beauty,” Bryan critiqued of Miller’s presentation, agreeing with fellow Idol judge Katy Perry, who admitted, “It wasn’t a great performance.”

Despite his elimination, Bryan personally reached out to Miller to make good on a promise he made to invite him to perform on the biggest country stage there is.

"I made some calls to my good friends at the Grand Ole Opry, and they agreed to let my buddy Alex Miller come perform at the Grand Ole Opry," Bryan told Miller via video call. "And maybe [I'll] share the stage with you a little bit if you'll have me!"

"It would be my honor, Mr. Luke Bryan," an overwhelmed Miller responded. “I always said, 'I'm gonna go out there and sing on that circle one day, and this is coming full circle for me now. So thank you so much, oh my God!"

Watch the heartwarming moment above.

