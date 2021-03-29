'Miracle' Dog Is Adopted By Man Who Saved Him From Icy Detroit River

The dog who survived frostbite, confrontations with coyotes, and plunging into the icy Detroit River, has a new home.

It’s with the man who saved him.

Friends of the River Rouge Animal Shelter posted the news to its Facebook page, sharing the “full circle” story of “the little Miracle dog” finding a home with “the hero who saved his life.”

The harrowing rescue happened in February, when the dog, formerly named Alfonso and now known as Miracle, was stranded on ice in the middle of the river. For four days, the dog repeatedly fell into the river and climbed back onto the ice. Finally, “a hero decided another day wasn’t going by.”

“Today the story came full circle. Today the little Miracle dog was placed into the hands of the hero who saved his life. That’s right....this dog who defied ALL THE ODDS will now live happily ever after w the man who saved his life. Miracle could not ASK for a better or more ideal family to love him!”

That hero was Jude Mead, of J&J Marine in Windsor, Ontario, the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press reported.

Although many others wanted to adopt Miracle, the organization opted to send him home with Mead after “a VERY CAREFUL, stringent, and thorough application process.”

“Thank you to all who sent good vibes and prayers,” the Friends of the River Rouge Animal Shelter wrote. “We are all so grateful for this happily ever after ending to this AMAZING story. Congrats Jude and family on the addition to your family! Happy life Miracle!”