Prince William Is The 'World's Sexiest Bald Man,' According to New Study

Prince William has a new title—World's Sexiest Bald Man.

A study conducted by cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita claims the Duke of Cambridge is the sexiest bald man in the world, The Sun reports. In their study, the researchers found that the heir to the throne was described as "sexy" 17.6 million times in blogs, reports, and pages found through Google search.

William's bald head beat out many other notable bald stars, including Bruce Willis, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Michael Jordan. Other famous bald men mentioned in the study include Vin Diesel, Floyd Mayweather, John Travolta, Jason Statham and Pitbull. "There are quite a few bald public figures we can feast our eyes on," a spokesperson for Longevita said of the study.

The study quickly went viral, with many social media users protesting the results. A number of people suggested the actor Stanley Tucci should've been named World's Sexiest Bald Man. After catching wind of the debate, Tucci poked fun at the study on Instagram. "Whose crown should wear this crown? So many wonderful choices," he wrote.