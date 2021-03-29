Feedback

Prince William Is The 'World's Sexiest Bald Man,' According to New Study

By Emily Lee

March 29, 2021

Prince William has a new title—World's Sexiest Bald Man.

A study conducted by cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita claims the Duke of Cambridge is the sexiest bald man in the world, The Sun reports. In their study, the researchers found that the heir to the throne was described as "sexy" 17.6 million times in blogs, reports, and pages found through Google search.

William's bald head beat out many other notable bald stars, including Bruce Willis, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Michael Jordan. Other famous bald men mentioned in the study include Vin Diesel, Floyd Mayweather, John Travolta, Jason Statham and Pitbull. "There are quite a few bald public figures we can feast our eyes on," a spokesperson for Longevita said of the study.

The study quickly went viral, with many social media users protesting the results. A number of people suggested the actor Stanley Tucci should've been named World's Sexiest Bald Man. After catching wind of the debate, Tucci poked fun at the study on Instagram. "Whose crown should wear this crown? So many wonderful choices," he wrote.

The Rock also took issue with the results, taking to Twitter to vie for Larry David as World's Sexiest Bald Man. "How in the cinnamon toast f*ck does this happen - when Larry David clearly has a pulse?!?!" he wrote, sharing The Sun's article about the study.

Unsurprisingly, Prince William has not yet commented on his new status as the World's Sexiest Bald Man.

Photo: Getty

Chat About Prince William Is The 'World's Sexiest Bald Man,' According to New Study

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.