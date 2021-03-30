Asian Woman Attacked In Broad Daylight In New York City As Bystanders Watch

A 65-year-old Asian woman was brutally attacked in New York City in broad daylight as people stood by and watched. The woman was walking outside of a luxury apartment building when an unknown assailant kicked her in the stomach.

While she was on the ground, he continued to kick her in the head as he screamed anti-Asian comments. After he finished kicking the woman, the suspect casually walked away.

Several people, including staff members working in the lobby of the apartment building, did nothing to help the woman as she was brutally assaulted. According to WNBC, the company that manages the apartment building suspended the workers and is attempting to identify a "third-party vendor" who also witnessed the attack.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the brazen assault in midtown Manhattan. Authorities released a photograph of the suspect and asked the public for help identifying him.

"Help identify the below individual wanted in connection to an assault. On Monday, March 29th at 11:40 AM, at 360 West 43rd St, a female, 65, was approached by an unidentified male who punched and kicked her about the body and made anti-Asian statements. Info?☎️1-800-577-TIPS," the task force wrote on Twitter.