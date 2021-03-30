Demi Lovato Comes Out As Pansexual: 'I'm Part Of The Alphabet Mafia'

Demi Lovato opened up about embracing her sexuality after feeling ashamed of her attractions in the past.

In a recent podcast interview with Joe Rogan, the “Dancing With the Devil” singer-songwriter revealed she identifies as pansexual. In explaining what that means, Lovato — who has been transparent about her fluid sexual identity in the past — described herself as being attracted to women, men, and “anything” in between.

"I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was, like, super closeted off," Lovato shared with Rogan, who responded, “You mean sexually fluid? You like girls? You like boys?”

"Yeah, anything, really" Lovato replied, to which he asked, "What do they call that? Like, pansexual or something like that?"

“Yeah, pansexual,” she confirmed.

"I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia," the "Skyscraper" musician recalled, adding, "That's it! That's what I'm going with. I'm part of the alphabet mafia and proud."