Lizzo Calls Out 'Fake Doctors' Who Misdiagnose 'Fat Girls Who Eat Healthy'

Anybody who follows Lizzo on TikTok knows the popstar enjoys sharing videos about her workout routines, what she likes to eat and body positivity. Unfortunately, though, she ends up getting hit with rude comments about her weight from trolls. In a recent video, Lizzo called out the "fake doctors" who are always trying to diagnose her with something because she isn't losing weight.

"I just wanted to say, I've seen a few of these videos about fat girls who eat healthy and stay active but can't seem to lose weight," Lizzo says in the video. "I think these kinds of videos are important, whether they intend to lose weight or don't want to lose weight, just to show that every single body is different, and how it functions is different."

"What really bothers me are the fake doctors in the comments saying, 'Oh, you have this,' or 'You might have this condition.' No. What if I'm just fat? What if this is just my body?" the singer continued. "Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six-pack. You know what I mean?"

Lizzo, of course, ended her TikTok on a positive note for her followers, telling them: "if you're feeling down on yourself today, just remember that your body is YOUR body. Nobody's got your body. So enjoy that b***h!"