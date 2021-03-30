Lizzo Calls Out 'Fake Doctors' Who Misdiagnose 'Fat Girls Who Eat Healthy'
By Emily Lee
March 30, 2021
Anybody who follows Lizzo on TikTok knows the popstar enjoys sharing videos about her workout routines, what she likes to eat and body positivity. Unfortunately, though, she ends up getting hit with rude comments about her weight from trolls. In a recent video, Lizzo called out the "fake doctors" who are always trying to diagnose her with something because she isn't losing weight.
"I just wanted to say, I've seen a few of these videos about fat girls who eat healthy and stay active but can't seem to lose weight," Lizzo says in the video. "I think these kinds of videos are important, whether they intend to lose weight or don't want to lose weight, just to show that every single body is different, and how it functions is different."
"What really bothers me are the fake doctors in the comments saying, 'Oh, you have this,' or 'You might have this condition.' No. What if I'm just fat? What if this is just my body?" the singer continued. "Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six-pack. You know what I mean?"
Lizzo, of course, ended her TikTok on a positive note for her followers, telling them: "if you're feeling down on yourself today, just remember that your body is YOUR body. Nobody's got your body. So enjoy that b***h!"
This isn't the first time Lizzo has addressed people's fascination with her weight on the social media app, either. The 'Truth Hurts' singer faced backlash in December from some members of her fanbase when she shared she underwent a juice cleanse. They believed this decision was contradictory to Lizzo's body positivity message.
"I've spent so much time in this body and I am no different than you — still struggling to find balance, still trying to mend my relationship with food, my anxiety, my back fat," Lizzo said in a video addressing. "It gets easier. I've spent my hardest days trying to love me."
Still facing criticism, Lizzo released a second video on the subject. "I detoxed my body and I'm still fat. I love my body and I'm still fat. I'm beautiful and I'm still fat. These things are not mutually exclusive," she reminded her followers. "To the people who look to me, please do not starve yourselves. I did not starve myself. I fed myself greens and water and fruit and protein and sunlight. You don't have to do that to be beautiful or healthy. That was my way. You can do life your way. Remember, despite anything anyone says or does...DO WHAT YOU WANT WITH YOUR BODY!"
