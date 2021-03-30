Feedback

Pharrell Reveals Cousin Was Killed By Police In Virginia Beach Shootings

By Peyton Blakemore

March 30, 2021

Pharrell is mourning the loss of his cousin, Donovon Lynch, who was among those killed in the Virginia Beach shootings over the weekend.

On Monday (March 29), the music mogul released a statement on social media, calling for “transparency, honesty, and justice” as police investigate the night of violence, which included three separate shootings that left eight injured and two people — 25-year-old Donovan and former Bad Girls Club cast member Deshayla E. Harris — dead.

“The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure,” Pharrell wrote. “My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve. Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger.”

Following Friday's (March 26) shootings, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said he believed Donovan was an “innocent victim that was probably struck by stray gunfire in some regards.” Adding, Donavan was killed during a “police intervention shooting.”

In a statement, Virginia Beach Police Department claimed that two officers saw Donovan “brandishing a handgun at the time of the shooting.”

“An independent witness affirmed that [Donovan] had been in possession of a handgun earlier on the evening of March 26, 2021,” the statement added.

However, Police Chief Neudigate noted that the responding officers did not have their body cameras turned on during the incident.

Photo: Getty Images

Pharrell Williams

