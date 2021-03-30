Pharrell Reveals Cousin Was Killed By Police In Virginia Beach Shootings

Pharrell is mourning the loss of his cousin, Donovon Lynch, who was among those killed in the Virginia Beach shootings over the weekend.

On Monday (March 29), the music mogul released a statement on social media, calling for “transparency, honesty, and justice” as police investigate the night of violence, which included three separate shootings that left eight injured and two people — 25-year-old Donovan and former Bad Girls Club cast member Deshayla E. Harris — dead.

“The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure,” Pharrell wrote. “My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve. Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger.”