Tennessee Is Among The Most Stressed States In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate

March 30, 2021

In an average year, most people deal with a normal amount of stress, whether it's money-related, job security, or even family issues. Living through a pandemic, however, adds a whole new level of worry that the majority of Americans don't know how to manage.

A new study by WalletHub compared each state in the U.S. to determine which are the most stressed in 2021. But where did Tennessee rank?

Number 7

The Volunteer State ranked near the top of the list, with high stress reported around money and family. When it comes to work-related stress, however, it ranks near the middle at number 24. Tennessee also came in fourth for fewest average hours of sleep per night and fifth for the highest crime rate per capita.

So where do the other states rank? Here are the top 10 most stressed states in America:

  1. Nevada
  2. Louisiana
  3. New Mexico
  4. West Virginia
  5. Mississippi
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Tennessee
  8. California
  9. Kentucky
  10. Texas

To determine the list, WalletHub compared each state using four factors. These factors were then evaluated using 41 relevant metrics, including average hours worked per week, average commute time, job security, unemployment rate, median income, parental stress, separation and divorce rate, mental health, and more.

Check out the full list of states here.

Photo: Getty Images

