Texas Dog Saves Family By Fighting Off Knife-Wielding Home Intruder

A Texas family is crediting their eight-year-old dog Marley with saving them after an intruder broke into their home. The Wylie Police Department said that 53-year-old Thong Pham entered the Newsoms' house through an unlocked back door armed with a knife in the middle of the night.

Marley jumped into action, biting Pham and forcing him into a corner.

"Well, it was pitch black, so we couldn't see anything, only could hear Marley," Amber Newsom told KDFM. "And once he flipped the hall light on, we realized that the guy was holed up in the corner trying to hide."

Amber's husband, Taylor, rushed to confront Pham and was stabbed in the arm. Pham managed to escape but was found by police hiding in a nearby creek.

"She's our hero. If it hadn't been for her, that guy could've gone to their rooms or something," the Newsoms said. "Yeah, I mean, the story plays out very differently if Marley's not there."

The Newsoms said their two daughters, six-year-old Finley and four-year-old Sadie, were shaken up by the terrifying incident. They told the news station they are staying with a relative and are unsure when they will feel safe returning to their home.

Pham was taken into custody and was charged with animal cruelty and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Photo: Getty Images