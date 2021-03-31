Beyonce Shares Rare Photos Of Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir

Beyoncé's not a regular mom. She's a cool mom.

On Wednesday (March 31), the legendary entertainer posted a series of photos on Instagram that included shots of her three children — eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 9, and her twins, Rumi and Sir, 3 — enjoying some fun in the sun.

The first photo in the series featured none other than the Grammy award-winning Blue, who posed beside her mom for a silly selfie as the two made kissy faces at the camera. In another shot, the mommy-daughter duo shared a look at their manicured hands as they enjoyed a beachside meal at the famed Nobu in Malibu.

Queen Bey also shared a solo shot of Rumi in a rainbow-colored dress as she walked into the ocean. The fourth and final picture in the series was a snapshot of Bey and Sir with their feet in the sand.