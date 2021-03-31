Beyonce Shares Rare Photos Of Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir
By Peyton Blakemore
March 31, 2021
Beyoncé's not a regular mom. She's a cool mom.
On Wednesday (March 31), the legendary entertainer posted a series of photos on Instagram that included shots of her three children — eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 9, and her twins, Rumi and Sir, 3 — enjoying some fun in the sun.
The first photo in the series featured none other than the Grammy award-winning Blue, who posed beside her mom for a silly selfie as the two made kissy faces at the camera. In another shot, the mommy-daughter duo shared a look at their manicured hands as they enjoyed a beachside meal at the famed Nobu in Malibu.
Queen Bey also shared a solo shot of Rumi in a rainbow-colored dress as she walked into the ocean. The fourth and final picture in the series was a snapshot of Bey and Sir with their feet in the sand.
Before sharing photos of her children, Beyoncé posted eight photos of herself in a denim outfit. In the shots, she is shown wearing a light-wash mini skirt and matching jacket with a white crop top, white heels, and gold accessories.
As fans know, Bey is just a few weeks off her history-making night at the 2021 Grammys where she won her 28th Grammy award, making her the most awarded female artist (and most awarded singer, male or female) in Grammy history.
Photo: Getty Images