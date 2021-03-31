Feedback

Louisiana Woman Charged With Setting Fires To Rid Home Of Snakes

By Sarah Tate

March 31, 2021

If you've ever discovered snakes near your home, with the unwanted creatures slithering away and hiding in the bushes, you may have wanted to take matters into you own hands to get rid of them. One method to avoid would be to set fires around your property, however, two residents in Leesville, Louisiana, were accused of doing just that earlier this month, KALB reports.

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), two people are facing arson charges after reportedly setting multiple fires near and in a wooded area surrounding a property on Lee Road in Leesville. Laura Ashley Lee, 34, was arrested on March 18 and is facing a charge of simple arson stemming from the incident. A man, 34-year-old Robert Lee Ramirez, is on the run and wanted in connection to the fires.

"Information obtained during the investigation revealed the reason for setting the fires was to get rid of snakes near the property," the department said in a news release on Monday (March 29). Investigators say the man set fires along the road and in the wooded areas surrounding their home and the homes of others.

According to LDAF, this is not the first time Ramirez has allegedly set fires; similar instances occurred in the same area in 2020.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or Ramirez' location is encouraged to call the LDAF Fire Hotline at 855-452-5323.

