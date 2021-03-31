Feedback

Macklemore Provides Music For Minnesota Director's Film

By Kelly Fisher

March 31, 2021

Tamir Khalil set out to create a short film that delves into the realities of addiction.

The film is moving enough to catch Macklemore’s attention — and his music.

The rapper and songwriter provided music for the film’s soundtrack (though the exact song or songs weren't immediately clear), filmmakers shared on Instagram.

Beauty of Warmth is slated for several film festivals, KARE 11 reported Tuesday (March 30). What starts as a love story deepens to reveal the hardships of opioid abuse.

"I have witnessed a lot of people go through this," Khalil told KARE 11, explaining that the film struck a personal chord because a friend died of an overdose. He emphasized authenticity, explaining to Ahmed Mawas, the actor who took on the role, that those facing the problem are "suffering immensely" because of it.

"He absolutely crushed the scene. I mean this guy was on the streets of North Loop absolutely bawling,” Khalil recalled to the local news station.

It was on a trip to Seattle that the filmmaker met Macklemore, who ended up watching Beauty of Warmth and lending his music to it. The filmmakers bonded with the superstar, and even shared photos from a golf course with Beauty of Warmth's Instagram followers.

Watch the trailer here:

Photo: Getty Images

