Macklemore Provides Music For Minnesota Director's Film

Tamir Khalil set out to create a short film that delves into the realities of addiction.

The film is moving enough to catch Macklemore’s attention — and his music.

The rapper and songwriter provided music for the film’s soundtrack (though the exact song or songs weren't immediately clear), filmmakers shared on Instagram.

Beauty of Warmth is slated for several film festivals, KARE 11 reported Tuesday (March 30). What starts as a love story deepens to reveal the hardships of opioid abuse.

"I have witnessed a lot of people go through this," Khalil told KARE 11, explaining that the film struck a personal chord because a friend died of an overdose. He emphasized authenticity, explaining to Ahmed Mawas, the actor who took on the role, that those facing the problem are "suffering immensely" because of it.

"He absolutely crushed the scene. I mean this guy was on the streets of North Loop absolutely bawling,” Khalil recalled to the local news station.