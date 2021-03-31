Steelers Among 'Best 2021 NFL Draft Fits' For Quarterback Prospect

The Pittsburgh Steelers are among the "best 2021 NFL Draft fits" for former University of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.

Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer ranked the Steelers third among possible draft destinations for the 2020 Heisman Trophy finalist, with Trask projected to possibly be taken by Pittsburgh at No. 55 overall in the second-round as a long-term replacement for returning veteran starter Ben Roethlisberger.

"Going after Trask as a transition plan in the middle of the second round would make a lot of sense," Iyer wrote. "Pittsburgh should have a great emphasis on running the ball more effectively with a reshuffled line and has a good array of young receivers in JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. Trask can be groomed well with new offensive coordinator Matt Canada with helpful support regardless of Roethlisberger's feelings on being an lame duck-throwing mentor."