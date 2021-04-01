Couple Finds Stranger Living In Basement Of Seattle Home, Eating Their Food

An odd noise led a couple in Seattle to discover a stranger living in their basement and eating their food, according to KIRO 7.

The incident went down in the city's Magnolia neighborhood early Monday morning (March 29). Police were called to the home after the pair found the man, who reportedly brought in his belongings and made a bed in the basement.

Reporters said 56-year-old Thomas Gene Lewellen managed to stay hidden from the homeowners for nearly two days. He allegedly told investigators he was let out of jail in Texas and arrived in Seattle on March 10, court documents show.

He told officers he was hungry, got into the house through an unlocked side door on Saturday morning, found food and settled in.

“He said that he just served a 6 month sentence in Texas for Assault and Criminal Trespass,” the documents read. The suspect also told authorities that he was given a one-way ticket to the Emerald city, Seattle police added, but they didn't provide details on who or what organization gave Lewellen the ticket.

Neighbors said a homeless camp is near Magnolia, and this wasn't the first time someone has found their way into another person's home.

“It is a surprise,” Joseph Huber said, a resident of Lawtonwood for over 30 years. He told reporteres that incidents like these are rare. “Yeah. But it can happen. It can happen."

Lewellen was being held on a burglary charge, but it was reduced to criminal trespass, according to KIRO 7. He was released from King County Jail and charged in Seattle Municipal Court, they added. A judge ordered him to have an evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Photo: Getty Images