DMX's Family To Hold Prayer Vigil Outside Of Hospital

DMX's family will hold a prayer vigil outside the New York hospital where the 50-year-old rapper remains on life support following a heart attack.

According to TMZ and the Associated Press, the Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation will host the vigil outside of White Plains Hospital at 5 p.m. ET.

DMZ, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was hospitalized on Friday (April 2) after suffering a heart attack that reportedly stemmed from a drug overdose, per TMZ. The rapper remains on life support and continues to face "serious health issues," his family said in a statement.

"We ask that you please keep Earl/DMXand us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges," the family added.

DMX is currently in a "vegetative state," his manager, Nakia Walker, told The New York Times on Sunday (April 4). "We're just praying," he said.

Nakia also told Buzzfeed News that DMX is "still in the same condition — in a vegetative state, [with] lung and brain failure and no brain activity."