Phone Numbers, Personal Data Of 533 Million Facebook Users Leaked Online

The personal information of more than 533 million Facebook users was leaked on a low-level hacking forum Saturday (April 3.)

The exposed data included personal information such as phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates, bios and emails from users in 106 countries, including more than 32 million records of users in the United States, 11 million in the United Kingdom and 6 million in India, Business Insider reports.

"Insider reviewed a sample of the leaked data and verified several records by matching known Facebook users' phone numbers with the IDs listed in the data set," Business Insider wrote. "We also verified records by testing email addresses from the data set in Facebook's password-reset feature, which can be used to partially reveal a user's phone number."

A Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider the data was scraped as part of a vulnerability patching in 2019. Though the leaked data is from a couple years ago, it proves users' personal information is easily accessible and hackers can use it to impersonate or scam them into handing over login credentials, according to Alon Gal, chief technology officer of the cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock, who discovered the leak on Saturday.