Florida Woman Accused Of Taking Car From Dealership During Test Drive

A Florida woman is facing charges for driving off with a car during a test drive, according to FOX 13.

Winter Haven Police said 34-year-old Shonteria Story dropped by the Chevy Center at 1010 Cypress Gardens Boulevard on Monday (April 5) after emailing a sales associate about purchasing a vehicle.

When she met up with the employee, they showed her a 2021 Chevy Equinox. Coronavirus restrictions prevented associates from riding with customers during test drives, reporters noted. The employee claimed they made a copy of Story's license and told her to take a short test drive and return the vehicle.

"You know where this is going, right?" the agency wrote in a news release.

After waiting and reaching out to Story via phone call, the suspect neither made contact nor returned, officers learned. The associate later called police, who tracked the vehicle to Lakeland, according to officials. They added that they found Story with the stolen vehicle, filled with her belongings, in Bartow. She allegedly removed the dealer tag from the back of the vehicle, authorities added.

Story was arrested on a grand theft charge.

Photo: Winter Haven Police Department