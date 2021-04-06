Hayley Williams Announces Special Silver Vinyl Drop of Paramore's 'Riot!'

In honor of Fueled by Ramen's 25th anniversary, Paramore is releasing a special silver vinyl edition of their 2007 album Riot!, and has teamed up with Creative Allies to call on fans for a merch design contest.

The band's Hayley Williams made the announcement on social media, explaining the silver vinyl edition of Riot!, as well as information on fans' chance to design merch around the release. Fans can submit their Riot! themed design, from which Paramore will choose a winner. The winning design will be produced for the band's web store, as well as $500 for the designer. Williams told fans:

"For Fueled By Ramen's 25th anniversary, Paramore are releasing a special silver vinyl edition of Riot! And around the re-issue's release, which will be in May, we wanted to do something really special with you because, you know, it's been a minute. It's been a while. So, we're partnering, again, with our friends at Creative Allies, we did a contest with them back in 2013, that's almost a decade ago. And, basically, you go to paramore.net/creativeallies, submit your design, make it Riot! related, it could be lyrics, it could be anything you want, and the winner will have a design reproduced in the web store, and you're going to win $500."