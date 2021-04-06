Shawn Mendes Tapped For New Alkaline Water Campaign For Earth Month

In honor of Earth Month, Shawn Mendes is putting his star power behind a new campaign for Canadian-based alkaline water brand, Flow.

On Monday (April 5), Mendes and Flow made the announcement, detailing their initiative to provide "Wonder Grants" to the pop star's Shawn Mendes Foundation, which is aimed at empowering youth through projects involving arts, human rights, education, science and technology. More specifically, the grants will support "sustainability activists" that are focused on bettering clean water access and conservation. Among the other stars to appear in the campaign include Halle Berry, The Black Eyed Peas' Taboo, Russell Westbrook, DJ Hannah Bronfman and Paloma Elsesser.

"So happy to continue my partnership with @FlowHydration with a campaign celebrating a more sustainably sourced & packaged water," the singer, who serves as one of the many investors for the brand, wrote on social media. “@shawnfoundation & I have teamed up with Flow to give Wonder Grants to young activists focused on clean water & conservation."

