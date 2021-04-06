Train Hits SUV Holding 2 Kids, 2 Adults Near Miami Airport

Four people, including two children, were inside an SUV when a train struck the vehicle Monday evening (April 5), according to Local 10.

Reporters said the incident went down near Northwest 38th Avenue and 36th Street, which is near Miami International Airport. Helicopter news footage shows a freight train stopped on the tracks next to an SUV.

Hialeah fire rescue confirmed the children were initially believed to be okay. As for the adults, they were reportedly transferred as trauma alerts. Officials confirmed they were both awake and breathing.

No other details have been released since the crash happened.

The collision wasn't caught on video, but some recent accidents involving trains were in other parts of the country. In Oregon, a driver caught video of a train smashing through a big rig's trailer. Several train cars went up in flames after they collided with an 18-wheeler in Texas.

Some thieves reportedly took a locomotive on a joyride in another part of Florida.

Photo: Getty Images