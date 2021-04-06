Feedback

Train Hits SUV Holding 2 Kids, 2 Adults Near Miami Airport

By Zuri Anderson

April 6, 2021

Four people, including two children, were inside an SUV when a train struck the vehicle Monday evening (April 5), according to Local 10.

Reporters said the incident went down near Northwest 38th Avenue and 36th Street, which is near Miami International Airport. Helicopter news footage shows a freight train stopped on the tracks next to an SUV.

Hialeah fire rescue confirmed the children were initially believed to be okay. As for the adults, they were reportedly transferred as trauma alerts. Officials confirmed they were both awake and breathing.

No other details have been released since the crash happened.

The collision wasn't caught on video, but some recent accidents involving trains were in other parts of the country. In Oregon, a driver caught video of a train smashing through a big rig's trailer. Several train cars went up in flames after they collided with an 18-wheeler in Texas.

Some thieves reportedly took a locomotive on a joyride in another part of Florida.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Train Hits SUV Holding 2 Kids, 2 Adults Near Miami Airport

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.