8 Former Alabama Players Rank Among ESPN's Top 100 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

The University of Alabama is expected to once again be well-represented in the 2021 NFL Draft.

ESPN draft expert Todd McShay ranked eight former Alabama players among his top 100 prospects for the upcoming draft, which will begin on Thursday, April 29.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith was the highest ranked former Crimson Tide player at No. 8, edging out fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who ranked No. 9. Smith and Waddle each received 93 and 92 grades, respectively, and were among McShay's "Tier 2" prospects, which he said were a notch below "the elite class" -- designated solely for former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence -- "but still considered a plug-and-play NFL starter with high-level potential."

Former quarterback Mac Jones ranked No. 19 and former running back Najee Harris ranked No. 22, both receiving a 90 grade and ranking among "Tier 3," which McShay said included "good NFL starters and are considered strong values in the bottom half of Round 1 in any given draft class."

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore ranked No. 33 with an 89 grade to be included in "Tier 4," which was, according to McShay, "good future NFL starters" with "second-round value."

Center Landon Dickerson ranked No. 61 with an 81 grade and offensive guard Alex Leatherwood ranked No. 63 with an 80 grade to be included among "Tier 5," which McShay said was "future solid to good NFL starters but might need to serve in substitution package/situational roles early in career" and predicted the players to be taken at "mid-to-late-second-round value."

Photo: Getty Images