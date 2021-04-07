Texas Man Runs Cross Country From Disneyland To Disney World

A man from Texas became the first person to ever run from Disneyland in California to Disney World in Florida.

Don Murchow completed the cross country journey on Monday, April 5, after running 2,761 miles. The 59-year-old ultrarunner and Ironman went on the Mouse-to-Mouse run to raise awareness for Type 1 diabetes.

"I want every single person with Type 1 diabetes to see that we can still dream big, despite the very real 24/7 challenges and risks involved in balancing insulin, blood glucose, food and activity," Murchow told the OC Register. He was diagnosed with diabetes in the 1970s, but started having health complications in 2003. That motivated him to get healthy and start running.

His initial plan was to start running after dipping his toes in the Pacific Ocean and end by getting his foot wet in the Atlantic. However, it was a friend who inspired him to add the Disney parks to his route.

“I have a friend of mine, and when I was explaining the transcontinental run, and he’s a huge Disney fan, he said basically, ‘Well are you running from Disneyland to Walt Disney World?’” Murchow told News 6 in Orlando.

“A little light bulb went on in my head and I said, ‘I don’t think anyone’s ever done that - let’s go look it up,’ and no one had. So to me it made it special, to kind of help fulfill a dream of his and it’s always been a dream of mine to run across the country.”

Murchow started the run on February 2020 in Newport Beach, California, but life had other plans. About a month into the run, Murchow's father died and then the country started shutting down due COVID-19.

His Type 1 diabetes put Murchow at a higher risk of COVID complications so he paused the run in March 2020 to wait out the pandemic in Plano, Texas. He restarted his journey in September and ran about 32 miles a day until his mission was done.

On Monday, Disney World staffers, security, and guests cheered him on as he made his final steps toward the park. Disney World rewarded Murchow by letting him go to the front of the line at It's A Small World, his favorite ride.