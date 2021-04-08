From her hair cuts to her wardrobe, Princess Diana was one of the world's biggest fashion icons and remains one to this day. During a recent episode of British Vogue's 'Vogue Visionaries' series, Princess Diana's hairstylist Sam McKnight revealed her decision to cut her hair into a pixie cut was actually a spur of the moment decision.

"The first time I met the Princess of Wales was on a shoot," McKnight shared. "This leggy blonde comes bouncing up the stairs, and sticks her hand out and introduces herself, smiled and made us all melt, and it was Princess Diana."

When McKnight and Princess Diana first met, the royal still had her hair styled long in a feathered bob. "I made it look short under the tiara. I faked it a bit," McKnight said of his first shoot with the Princess of Wales.The shoot was "really lovely," the hairstylist shared. "We laughed so much—she was very funny."