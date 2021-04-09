911 Dispatcher Accused Of Pocketing $1.2 Million After Mistaken Deposit

A 911 dispatcher with Louisiana's Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office was arrested for allegedly pocketing over a million dollars that was mistakenly placed in her account. According to the New Orleans Advocate, 33-year-old Kelyn Spadoni, of Harvey, kept the $1.2 million put in her brokerage account by Charles Schwab & Co., refusing to return the significant sum.

On February 23, the financial services company mistakenly transferred $1,205,619 into an account Spadoni opened in January, rather than the intended amount of $82.56. According to the newspaper, employees couldn't stop the transfer when they realized the mistake. Shortly after, Spadoni is accused of transferring the funds into another account where Charles Schwab could not access it.

She allegedly used some of the money to purchase a new car and house. So far, detectives with the sheriff's office and Charles Schwab have been able to recover about 75% of the funds.

Capt. Jason Rivarde, a spokesperson with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, said that even though the large deposit was placed in Spadoni's account, it's not her money.

"She has no legal claim to that money," he said. "Even if it was put in there by mistake. It was an accounting error."

Spadoni was with the sheriff's office for over four years but has been fired from her dispatching position. She is facing several charges, including theft valued over $25,000, bank fraud, and illegal transmission of monetary funds. As of Thursday, the New Orleans Advocate could not reach Spadoni for comment.

In addition to the charges against her, Spadoni is being sued in federal court by Charles Schwab & Co. who claims she avoided their attempts to contact her and recover the money.

