Nashville Updates Mask Mandate, No Longer Required Outdoors

By Sarah Tate

April 9, 2021

The Metro Public Health Department announced new changes to the mask mandate in Davidson County on Friday (April 9), FOX 17 reports. The updates went into effect noon Friday.

One of the biggest changes to the mandate is lifting the requirement of masks or facial coverings in public outdoor settings or in places of worship. While no longer required, the health department still strongly recommends masks in outdoor settings when social distancing is not possible.

Masks will continue to be required in indoor settings that previously required the facial coverings, as well as at K-12 schools whenever social distancing is not possible and on buses to and from school.

With over 1,700 active COVID-19 cases in the county, as of Friday, Metro Health encourages all residents to continue following safety measures and do what they can to limit spread of the virus.

"We encourage everyone to wear masks when they could come into contact with others, avoid crowds and gatherings, give others extra space and wash their hands frequently," the health department said in a statement on Twitter.

Check here to read the full public health order, including a more detailed list of settings that no longer require masks.

