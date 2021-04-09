Nashville Updates Mask Mandate, No Longer Required Outdoors

The Metro Public Health Department announced new changes to the mask mandate in Davidson County on Friday (April 9), FOX 17 reports. The updates went into effect noon Friday.

One of the biggest changes to the mandate is lifting the requirement of masks or facial coverings in public outdoor settings or in places of worship. While no longer required, the health department still strongly recommends masks in outdoor settings when social distancing is not possible.

Masks will continue to be required in indoor settings that previously required the facial coverings, as well as at K-12 schools whenever social distancing is not possible and on buses to and from school.