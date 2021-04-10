Aaliyah's Mother Reacts To DMX's Death: 'You And Baby Girl Will Meet Again'

As most hip-hop fans know, X starred alongside the “Try Again” songbird in the 2000 action film Romeo Must Die. The two collaborated together on the soundtrack for the movie (on the track “Come Back in One Piece”), which released the year before Aaliyah died in an airplane crash in August 2001.

X, who sparked a friendship with Aaliyah behind the scenes of the film, honored the soulful superstar with a monologue in her memory in the “Miss You” music video.

X and Aaliyah’s loss comes 20 years apart, and fans and members of the hip-hop community are taking this recent loss incredibly hard. Since the tragic news of X’s death, social media has been overflowing with touching tributes, with Diane among the many to pay their respects to one of the greatest poets and emcees of our time.

See how others of the hip-hop community reacted to DMX’s death here.

Photo: YouTube