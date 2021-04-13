Texas Considers Banning Camping In Public Places

Texas lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban camping in public places.

A state Senate committee is debating Senate Bill 987, which would fine people found living in tents or other shelters on public property without permission. If passed, cities that refuse to enforce the ban may lose state funding.

The bill is meant to address homeless camps - particularly in Austin - and crime in the surrounding areas. Multiple fires in Austin have been linked to homeless camps within the last month, KXAN reported.

“We cannot sit idly by and allow Texas families and businesses to suffer the economic and public health consequences that these encampments bring into our cities," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement supporting a similar bill proposed in the Texas House.

"These pieces of legislation provide a uniform policy for the entire state that will hold cities accountable to develop meaningful and compassionate long-term solutions to support those experiencing homelessness.”

Advocates for the homeless say the bill will only criminalize an already vulnerable population and drive out people who have no where to go. Critics of the bill also say it doesn't help people find affordable housing or permanent shelter.

"Senate Bill 987’s camping ban doesn’t do anything to get people out of tents and off our streets. All SB 987 does is impose possible jail and fines for those without homes. At best, it will force those without shelter to hide and that’s even less safe," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

"Let’s not hide people; let’s house them. We can’t go back to the failed policies of the past that we know don’t work, like threatening jail and fines to make people move – when there’s nowhere for those people to move to. Instead, let’s commit to house all our neighbors."

The Senate bill still needs to pass in committee while a similar bill (HB 1925) will be voted on by the Texas House.

Photo: Getty Images