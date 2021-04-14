Concerts & Comedy Are Back! Here's Who Coming To San Antonio In 2021, 2022

Now that Texas is 100%, big name artists, musicians, and comedy acts are starting to release tour dates.

While the number of COVID-19 cases in Texas and San Antonio are no longer at an all time high, health experts still advise people to be cautious and wear masks and socially distance while in public.

Many local venues are following health guidelines to keep both performers and guest safe. Because no one can predict the future, all concert dates are subject to change.

Here's who coming to San Antonio in 2021-22:

April:

Whitney Cummings will be at Laugh Out Loud from April 22-24. General admission tickets start at $50 a table for two people, and are available here.

Asleep at the Wheel will be at Floore's Country Store on April 31. General admission tickets start at $25 per seat, and are available here.

May:

Josh Abbott Band will be at Floore's Country Store on May 8. General admission starts at $25 if purchased before the show, and are available here.

Parker McCollum will be at Floore's Country Store on May 14. General admission starts at $35, and are available here.

June:

Gabriel Iglesias will be at the Tobin Center from June 23-July 3. Tickets start at $55 and are available here.

July:

Snoop Dog will be at the Tobin Center on July 2. Tickets start at $55 and are available here.

Ashley McBryde will be at Floore's Country Store on July 17. Tickets start at $23 and are available here.

August:

September:

Deftones will be at the AT&T Center on September 8. Tickets start at $40.50 and can be found here.

Harry Styles will be at the AT&T Center on September 9. Tickets are nearly sold out but can be found at Ticketmaster.

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin will be at the AT&T Center on September 10. Tickets start at $60.95 and can be found here.

Rammstein will be at the Alamodome on September 24. Tickets start at $54 and can be found here.

Maluma will be at the AT&T Center on September 26. Tickets star at $49 and can be found here.

October:

TobyMac will be at the AT&T Center on October 7. Tickets start at $16 and can be found here.

Alejandro Fernandez will be at the AT&T Center on October 10. Tickets go on sale April 16 here.

Judas Priest will be at the Freeman Coliseum on October 12. Tickets start at $49.50 and can be found here.

Kane Brown will be at the AT&T Center on October 16. Presale tickets are available here.

April 2022:

Eric Church will be at the AT&T Center on April 2, 2022. Tickets go on sale May 7, 2021 here.

The Weeknd will be at the AT&T Center on April 19, 2022. Tickets start at $50.75 and can be found here.

Photo: Getty Images