Taylor Swift just showed some big love to one of her fans for all of her dedication on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Britta Thomason is a Georgia flight nurse serving on the Nurse Navigation Line for Global Medical Response, and was deployed to New York and New Jersey during the start of the pandemic in 2020, according to a feature on macon.com. The news site also states that she was even named Flight Nurse of the Year for her company in 2019. Elsewhere in the article, she revealed the is a big time Swiftie, explaining, "I love Taylor Swift. I am a Swiftie. I won’t deny it."

The article then made its way to Swift herself, and the star was so touched that she sent Britta a care package with all kinds of gifts, including some cozy merch and more Swiftie goodies, in addition to a personalized note addressed to Thomason.

In Taylor's note to Britta, she said, "I wanted to write to you and personally thank you for serving on the front lines of this pandemic and for being brave enough to put yourself in danger to help others. I am so inspired by your passion for helping and caring for your patients, and I was so touched that you mentioned liking my music recently! I've sent you some cozy clothes for when you're off duty. I'll be thinking about you, and forever grateful!."

Britta shared her gifts from Taylor in a social media post, and explained of the gesture, "Y’all. Y’ALL!! I mentioned in a recent news article with The Telegraph & macon.com that I am a big Taylor Swift fan...and this showed up at work today!! I’ve always seen videos of her fans opening packages she sent them but never did I EVER think I would be one of them! I’m not one to fangirl about anything, but if you know me, you know I’m a Swiftie! Don’t mind me...I’ll be crying the rest of the day Taylor, thank you!"