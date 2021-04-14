Woman Catfished By A Fake Prince Harry Tries To Sue The Actual Royal

This is awkward.

A woman attempted to sue Prince Harry for allegedly "going back on his word to marry her," according to The Mirror. The only problem? The woman, a lawyer named Palwinder Kaur from India, was being catfished by somebody with a fake Prince Harry profile.

Kaur said she was 'reluctant' to take Prince Harry to court, however, she ultimately decided to sue the royal after her attempts to write to his father, Prince Charles, to inform him his son had proposed to her, had failed. Kaur's petition was rejected by the court because it could not be proved she had been talking with the real Prince Harry online.

Things took a strange turn when Kaur called the Duke of Sussex 'Prince Harry Middleton' in her official petition. Middleton, of course, is the maiden name of Harry's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. The petition reads: "Prayer in this petition filed by the petitioner, who is an advocate is appearing in person, is to take legal action against Prince Harry Middleton son of Prince Charles Middleton resident of the United Kingdom and to direct the United Kingdom Police to take action against him, as, despite a promise to marry the petitioner, the said promise has not been fulfilled."

Kaur also demanded Indian authorities issue an international arrest warrant for Prince Harry. She demanded they bring him so he could carry out his promise of marriage "without further delay," The Mirror reports.

When questioned by the judge presiding over her case, Kaur admitted she had never traveled to the U.K. or met Prince Harry. Her petition was denied by the judge, who called the whole situation as a "fantasy" for Kaur.

