Kris Jenner Advised Kim Kardashian To 'Put Her Kids First' Amid Divorce

By Emily Lee

April 15, 2021

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, her husband of seven years, back in February. As the makeup mogul navigates this difficult time, her mom, Kris Jenner, reveals she's been giving Kim some advice behind the scenes.

“I think the most important thing I learned through my experience, both of my experiences, is that the kids come first,” Kris told the Wall Street Journal. Kris shared four children—Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian—with her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian. She later welcomed Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with Caitlyn Jenner, who she split from in 2015.

“If you keep that in the front of your mind and know that they are going to get you through, the love is going to get you through, you know, no matter how much you’re hurting,” Kris continued. “I used to put everybody to bed, and then I would be upset or go to my room and cry myself to sleep but I didn’t want to have a pity party in front of the kids.”

Kim and Kanye share four kids together—North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (1). The former couple is reportedly in the midst of working out a joint custody agreement.

