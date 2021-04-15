Milwaukee Co. Zoo Announces Birth Of Baby Camel

There’s a new addition to the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Officials at the zoo announced Thursday (April 15) that a Bactrian camel calf was born this week. The social media announcement included a video of the baby camel with parents A.J. and Stan. He was born Tuesday (April 13).

The newborn calf hasn’t been named yet. He joins his older brothers Jethro and George, born in 2017 and 2019, respectively, according to WTMJ-TV Milwaukee.

The station added that the unnamed newborn underwent a neo-natal exam Wednesday (April 14), weighing in at 94 pounds. The Milwaukee County Zoo says that’s slightly smaller than the last male calf born at the facility, but that he’s still at a healthy size.

Visitors could be able to see the new calf in the Camel Yard soon.

WTMJ-TV Milwaukee noted that Bactrian camels could grow up to 7 feet tall and weigh in at a whopping 1,800 pounds once they're fully grown.

See the Milwaukee County Zoo’s announcement here:

“Well, hello there Bactrian camel calf!”

“He was born on Tuesday (4/13) at 10am to A.J. and Stan. He is doing well; he was up and moving quickly after birth and was nursing throughout the day!”